Knoxville Police: 65-year-old man found safe after Silver Alert issued

(June 4, 6:30 a.m.) UPDATE: The Knoxville Police Department has confirmed that 65-year-old Michael Shuler has been located and is safe after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Thursday they are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old man who has dementia and is non-communicative.

KPD said 65-year-old Michael (Mike) Shular was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday. He reportedly left from the 5900 block of Wassman Drive in a silver Honda CRV (TN tag 6N4-3S0) that has a red ball on the antenna.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also issued a Silver Alert late Thursday for Shular; describing him as standing 5’10” and weighs 150 lbs. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

photo of the vehicle Michael Shular is reportedly driving. (Photo via KPD)

Shular was wearing a black shirt, black plaid pajama pants and had a green ID bracelet. If you see Michael Shular, or have info about his whereabouts, call Knoxville PD at (865) 215-4010 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.