Knoxville Police searching for drowning victim in Fort Dickerson Quarry for second time this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry for the second time this month.

According to Knoxville Police spokesman Scott Erland, officers were advised of a possible drowning around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers were told that a male victim was with friends when he jumped into the water on the west side of the quarry and never resurfaced.

Knox County Rescue responded to the scene. The SONAR search was halted around 11 p.m. and resumed around 9 a.m. Monday. The search remains ongoing.

Earlier this month, the body of 29-year-old Porfirio Ruiz of Knoxville was pulled from the quarry lake. Ruiz had been floating with friends, fell into the water and never resurfaced according to the KPD.

