Knoxville police searching for endangered 84-year-old man

Knoxville police are asking for your help Friday as they search for an endangered elderly man.

84-year-old Jack Burchfield was last seen leaving Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Thursday evening.

He stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. We’re also told he suffers from memory loss and confusion.

Police say he may be in a 2013 white Lincoln MKX with Tennessee tags. There was a possible sighting of Burchfield in Halls late Thursday night but he was gone by the time officers arrived.

If you see Burchfield or his vehicle, you’re asked to call the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-4010.