Knoxville Police searching for missing 16-year-old

KNXOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate missing 16-year-old.

Kaitlyn Grubb, 16, was last seen leaving her residence in the 3500 block of Sevier Avenue and got into a gray Nissan Altima with an unknown male driver around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, October 8.

She described as approximately 5’3” tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and purple hair. If you see Kaitlyn, please call 911, while anyone with information concerning Kaitlyn’s whereabouts is urged to call 865-215-7212.