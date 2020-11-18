KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing 20-year-old woman.
Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of West Cliff Drive. Dillon is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have information concerning her whereabouts, you are asked to call the KPD at 865-215-7212.
LATEST STORIES
- Knoxville Police searching for missing 20-year-old woman
- With 4.0 GPA, Louisiana mother of 5 to graduate college with son
- 62-year-old Illinois woman gets pregnant using eggs from daughter who’s also expecting
- Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
- Biden’s DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance