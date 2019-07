Knoxville police are asking for your help as they search for a missing teen.

17-year-old Sabin Henry went missing in the Knoxville area on May 17. He weighs 110 pounds and stands around 5’4”.

If you have any information on where he might be, you’re asked to call Knoxville police at 865-215-7450 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.