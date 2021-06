KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for any information regarding a missing man who last seen last month.

Jomma Saleh, 29, was last seen at the Days Inn on Asheville Highway on Friday, May 28. A KPD release described Saleh standing 6’0″ and weighing 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue shirt.

Call 911 if you see him or 865-215-6813 with info on his whereabouts.