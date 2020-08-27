Knoxville Police searching for missing woman last seen at UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for public assistance to help locate a missing woman last seen on Monday.

Knoxville Police are searching for 53-year-old Teresa Brewer. She was last seen on Monday, August 24 around 4:30 p.m., when she left the UT Medical Center after being discharged.

Brewer, who was experiencing disorientation due to medical issues, has lived in the Sneedville and Tazwell areas within the past year.

She is described as standing approximately 5’4” and weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow top with a pink flower on the shoulder, black spandex pants and black sneakers.

If anyone sees Brewer, they are urged to call 911 immediately. Anyone who may have possible information concerning her whereabouts are asked to call 865-215-7212.