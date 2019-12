KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a Strawberry Plains woman.

Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that Stefanie Johnson, 36, who was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 7, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Johnson was last seen around 7 a.m. on Nov. 27 at the Clarion Inn on Central Avenue Pike, police said.

Anyone with information can call 911.

