KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

Two masked suspects smashed a vehicle’s windshield Tuesday, Feb. 9, on Lula Powell Drive, near Green Magnet Academy. The two are seen arriving in a silver minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.