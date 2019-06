Investigators are asking for your helping identifying two suspects accused of shoplifting.

Knoxville police posting these photos from surveillance video. The two suspects allegedly stole clothing from the Stein Mart store off Morrell Road in West Knoxville more than a week ago.

Investigators searching for Stein-Mart shopliftersKnoxville Police Department investigators are looking to identify… Posted by Knoxville Police Department – TN on Monday, June 24, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.