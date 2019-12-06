Knoxville police searching for suspect in attempted Fountain City carjacking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an attempted carjacking.
KPD investigators say a man captured on security footage is a person of interest in a carjacking attempt that took place in the Fountain City-area on Wednesday, Dec. 4 around 6 p.m.
If you have any information on the suspect, Call 865-215-7212, email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov or message the KPD on Facebook.
