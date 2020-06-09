Live Now
Knoxville Police searching for suspect in Mast General Store theft

Source: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man suspected of stealing from a downtown Knoxville store.

Knoxville Police investigators are working to identify a suspect from a theft at the Mast General Store in downtown Knoxville on Thursday, June 4.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to call the KPD crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

