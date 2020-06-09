Knoxville Police searching for suspect in Mast General Store theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man suspected of stealing from a downtown Knoxville store.

Knoxville Police investigators are working to identify a suspect from a theft at the Mast General Store in downtown Knoxville on Thursday, June 4.

KPD investigators are working to identify the pictured suspect from a theft that occurred at the Mast General Store on June 4. Any information? Please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/UCH0rTofkC — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 9, 2020

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to call the KPD crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.