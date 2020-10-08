KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are working to identify a vandalism suspect.
Knoxville Police say a man committed an act of vandalism at the BP gas station in the 5500 block of Middlebrook Pike. He left the scene in a newer model dark blue or black Chevrolet Impala.
If you have information on the incident or the suspects whereabouts you are asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.
LATEST STORIES
- Knoxville restaurant raises inspection score after fixing multiple violations
- Biden announces town hall on Oct. 15 after Trump turns down virtual debate
- Knoxville Police searching for suspect in vandalism case on Middlebrook Pike
- Knox County Health Dept.: Region COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high; hospitals urge public to get tested, follow guidelines
- Biden campaign rejects Trump proposal to move date of 3rd debate