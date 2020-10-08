Knoxville Police searching for suspect in vandalism case on Middlebrook Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are working to identify a vandalism suspect.

Knoxville Police say a man committed an act of vandalism at the BP gas station in the 5500 block of Middlebrook Pike. He left the scene in a newer model dark blue or black Chevrolet Impala.

If you have information on the incident or the suspects whereabouts you are asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

