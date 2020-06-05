Knoxville police searching for suspect seen on camera stealing purse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a female suspect seen stealing a purse from an elderly woman at the West Town Mall on Wednesday.

KPD investigators are working to identify a female robbery suspect seen stealing a purse from a 76-year-old woman on Wednesday at the West Town Mall.

The victim can be seen falling to the ground after her purse is stolen. The victim’s credit card was then used at several other stores in the mall.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.