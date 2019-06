Knoxville police are seeking to identify two men suspected of shoplifting at a local hardware store.

KPD officers are looking to identify two white male suspects who shoplifted from the Ace Hardware on Chapman Highway on… Posted by Knoxville Police Department – TN on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

If anyone has any information regarding the suspects, please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.