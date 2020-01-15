KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police investigators are searching for two individuals suspected of stealing from the West Town Mall.
KPD investigators are looking to identify two people suspected of stealing from the Apple Store in the West Town Mall earlier this month.
If you have any information, please contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
- Man facing ten attempted murder charges after Sevierville motel standoff
- Tito’s Handmade Vodka is now the top-selling distilled spirit in the U.S., report says
- LSU fan starts Go Fund Me for Clemson tiger mascot
- Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in the neck
- Knoxville police searching for two suspected of stealing from Apple Store