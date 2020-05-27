Knoxville Police searching Victor Ashe Park pond for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department and other local agencies are conducting a search of Victor Ashe Park early Wednesday in connection to a missing persons case.

Knoxville Police received a report on Tuesday that Michelle Fields, 43, was believed to be missing from Victor Ashe Park. Her vehicle was located near the pond at the park and officers initiated a search of the immediate surrounding wooded area and the perimeter of the pond.

A bloodhound track led down to around the pond area.

Divers with the Knoxville Rescue Squad conducted a roughly 35-minute search of a section of the pond before operations were suspended temporarily at approximately 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Search operations are back underway after resuming at 9 a.m.





Knoxville Rescue Squad crews conduct search of the pond at Victor Ashe Park.

Photo: Dave Killebrew

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Fields is described as a 5’2″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with tattoes on her chest, arm and leg. Anyone with information on her whereabouts are urged to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.