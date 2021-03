KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for your help as they search for a missing 17-year-old.

Aneesa Stapleton was reportedly dropped off at her school on Chickamauga Avenue the morning of March 10. She did not show up for work later that afternoon.

We’re told she was last seen possibly at a home along Addison Street.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.