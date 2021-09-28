Knoxville Police seek public’s help to find missing woman

Dollie Muncey, 45. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate a missing woman who was last seen nearly one week ago.

Investigators say 45-year-old Dollie Muncey was last seen at her residence in the 1100 block of Valley Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 22. It is unknown when or how she left her residence.

Muncey is described as standing 5’2″, weighing 175 with hazel eyes and brown chin-length hair. She has a prominent tattoo on her chest that says, “John John.”

If you have any information concerning Dollie’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers  at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or use the P3 TIPS app. Your tip could lead to a CASH reward.

