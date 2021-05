KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are asking for your help to track down a theft suspect.

A man captured on security footage is suspected of stealing several catalytic convertors from cars parked outside at 4333 Broadway on May 10.



The suspect had an accomplice who was seen in a white pickup with a dark-colored bed.

If you know anything that can help police with this investigation, you are asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.