Knoxville Police seek to identify armed robbery suspect

Photo: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is seeking help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators are attempting to identify a suspect who entered the Dollar General at 2419 Amherst Road around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. KPD said the individual held the cashier at gunpoint and demanded money.

The suspect left the scene in what appears to be a black Nissan Sentra.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the free mobile app, PS Tips.

Tipsters will remain anonymous.

