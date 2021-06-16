Knoxville Police seek two suspects wanted on active theft warrants

Jason Johnson, left
Crystal Price, right
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking to locate two suspects with multiple active warrants for burglary and theft.

Jason Johnson and Crystal Price have multiple active warrants on file for vehicle and business burglaries, theft and unauthorized use of a credit card.

The suspects are in a blue 2011 Ford Escape, according to a release.

Contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, if you have any information on their whereabouts. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

