KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is autistic.

Devante Moore, 20, was last seen at the City-County Building in downtown Knoxville at around 1 p.m. Police say he is traveling on foot. They ask that if anyone sees him to call 911 immediately.

