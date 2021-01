KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is seeking to identity a man who broke into a convenience store on Chapman Highway on Monday, Jan. 25.

KPD investigators are attempting to identify a suspect seen on security footage from a burglary at the Kenjo Market on Chapman Highway that occurred on Jan. 25.







Anyone with info regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.