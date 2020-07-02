Knoxville Police seeking to identify suspect who broke into Sequoyah Library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera breaking into a public library.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect who broke into the Sequoyah Library Branch at 1140 Southgate Road on Thursday, June 18.





The suspect left the scene in the pictured vehicle below.

If you have any information, call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.