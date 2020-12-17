Knoxville Police seeking to identify two suspected of stealing prepaid cards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police want to put names to a pair of women suspected of shoplifting who were seen in surveillance footage.
The Knoxville Police Department posted on Facebook that the two women stole prepaid cards from Walgreens stores on Western Avenue and Clinton Highway. The two drove off in a gray car, according to the post.
