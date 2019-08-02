Knoxville Police stress composure to avoid road rage situations after incident near Sequoyah Hills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department are talking about road rage and how to try and de-escalate after a Thursday incident near the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood.

Knoxville police are trying to find a driver alleged to have fired a gun at another man’s car.

According to the police report, the victim was driving down Cherokee Boulevard toward Scenic Drive, when he says the suspect vehicle got behind him.

The victim told officers he was driving slow because of traffic but the suspect blew his horn. The police report says the victim came to a stop, opened his door to confront the suspect but changed his mind.

From there, the report details the victim was followed by the suspect and as the suspect turned, he held a gun out his driver’s window and fired a shot.

KPD says no one was hurt in this incident.

“Don’t get annoyed and don’t be that person that’s trying to slow them down. Move out of their way and let them go by,” says Sergeant Shane Watson with KPD.

Sgt. Watson also saying it’s best to maintain your self-control, do not retaliate by speeding up, slowing down or tapping on the brakes.

“You’re just adding fuel to the fire. There’s only so much you can do, don’t let them egg you on. I understand people start getting emotional about it and they want to get their two cents in, get their jab back, you’re acting out of emotion at that point. Try and think big-picture. It’s not worth any harm to you, your family or your vehicle. It’s just not worth the aggravation.”

KPD officers say to not get out of the car and confront the other driver.

“You never know who you’re dealing with. People have a tendency to overreact at times and you don’t know if the person you are jumping out to yell at may have a gun or be armed and not care to use it,” added Sgt. Watson.

When it comes to road rage incidents escalating like they did with the Sequoyah Hills situation, Sgt. Watson says that’s somewhat rare.

“If something does become an issue where someone really is tailgating hard or really getting out of control, trying to cut you off, then you can call police and they will have available units come to you on the roadway. Don’t pull over and try and take care of it yourself.”

Officers say if you are dealing with an aggressive driver, try and write down their tag number as well as a description of the car.