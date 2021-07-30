Knoxville Police: Suspect in standoff accused of robbing man at gunpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect who was taken into custody by Knoxville Police Thursday following a standoff on Badgett Drive is facing additional charges from the incident and the alleged armed robbery. KPD identified the suspect on Friday.

According to KPD, Daniel Drew, 38, was taken into custody following what police call a “SOS and negotiator callout” on Badgett Drive. Drew is alleged to have robbed a man at gunpoint in the Lonsdale area at around 2 p.m. on July 29. Witnesses said they had initially met Drew at a restaurant along Western Avenue in order to buy a camera from him. After they bought the camera, they said Drew gave them a ride to Lonsdale and as he dropped them off, he pulled out what looked like a black Walther PPK handgun, pointed at the victims and demanded their possessions before striking one of them on the forehead with the gun. The property allegedly taken by Drew was valued at around $2,000.

When officers went to talk with witnesses to the robbery at an apartment on Texas Avenue, police say they spoke with Drew and searched the apartment – finding beneath a couch cushion a pellet gun that resembled what the witnesses described was used in the robbery. Drew fled on foot from the residence and into another apartment on Badgett Drive, where the three-hour standoff ensued. He was later taken into custody without further incident.

Police said Friday that in addition to the aggravated robbery charge stemming from the initial robbery incident, Drew was also charged with vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass and evading arrest.