Knoxville police thanks BYU fans after group recognizes officers working on gameday

While everyone would have preferred to see the Vols win Saturday night, the Knoxville Police Department took time to thank visiting fans for their gracious treatment of its officers.

Knoxville police thanked BYU fans for their attitudes during the game in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I must have given 100 high fives and heard “thank you for your service” dozens of times.” – Captain Jeff Stiles, a 28-year KPD veteran

He went on to say, “That’s not the treatment that my brothers and sisters get very often these days, but as much as I expected some foul comment about cops, nothing ever came. Just cheers, smiles, and gratitude. Thank you, BYU Football. I wasn’t necessarily a fan last night, but will be from now on.”

It wasn’t the only kind gesture from BYU fans over the weekend. The BYU Alumni Association held a canned food and coats donation drive to benefit Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry at their pregame tailgate on Saturday.