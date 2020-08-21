Knoxville Police to begin to school zone enforcement patrols Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the start of the school year in Knox County, the Knoxville Police Department will begin vigorous school zone enforcement on Monday.

Officers will be assigned to 26 area elementary schools, seven middle schools and six high schools on a daily basis both prior to school hours and after classes let out.

Officers will be specifically working to prevent speeding, careless driving, violations of the school bus laws and right of way regulations.

The enhanced school zone enforcement efforts will run through September 4.

Knoxville police remind drivers that they should never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians and never pass a school bus if it is stopped to unload or pick up children.