KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help to find a man they say robbed another person in West Knoxville last month.

Police say the man pictured is responsible for a robbery on Cedar Bluff Road on June 10.

If you can identify the man or have any other information you are asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at (865) 215-7212.