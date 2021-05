KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is warning of a phone scam circulating in the city.

The Department said it’s received several reports of a scammer calling people saying they’re an officer and have a warrant for their arrest. The caller has demanded money, and even lottery tickets on one occasion as compensation.

The area code of the scammer is from a 214 number.

If you get one these calls, call your local law enforcement agency.