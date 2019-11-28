Knoxville police warning of phone scammers impersonating law enforcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police warning of scammers who call spoofing the department’s phone number.

The Knoxville Police Department reminding people they will never call to collect fines.

If you get a call like this, KPD says to hang up and to report it to the department.

