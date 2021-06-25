Knoxville Police warns of phone scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have fallen victim to a new fake attorney phone scam according to Knoxville Police Department on Friday.

In a Facebook post, KPD detailed the new scamming tactic where someone calls and pretends to be an attorney. This fake attorney tells victims that their loved ones have been in a car wreck, arrested as a result of the wreck and they need bail money.

“This is another example of a commonly-deployed tactic used by scammers, who pretend to be an authority figure, pose a threat to the happiness and well-being of the victim and force that victim to take immediate action to deal with the threat, typically by asking for money or other personal information,” KPD said. “These scams play off of people’s emotions and the expectation that they will act quickly to help their family and friends.”

KPD warns the public that even if your loved one was in a crash and arrested, an attorney would not call you for the bail money. Nor would bail money ever be paid to an attorney in a situation like the scam claims. They urge people to trust their gut and that if something feels off about a call from an unknown individual, it probably is.

If you have fallen victim to this scam or any others like it, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission and your local police department.