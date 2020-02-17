Knoxville post office holding passport fair Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville post office is open on President’s Day to host a passport fair later today.

The post office, located along East Weisgarber Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for the fair. Customers will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You’ll have the option of applying for a passport book, which is good for all international travel, or the passport card, which is only good for land and sea travel between the U.S. and its bordering areas.

There will be no mail delivery on Monday on account of the President’s Day holiday. Normal operations will resume tomorrow.