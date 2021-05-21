Knoxville prepares to open outdoor pools for summer season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With temperatures rising, a lot of people are wondering when the pools are open.

Some parents are worried about safety amid the pandemic. Randy Love, an aquatics specialist with the City of Knoxville, walked us through the precautions they’re taking before and after the pools open.

“We’re still going to continue enhanced cleaning measures, the staff will be sanitized and fogged, pre-open and post and between programming,” Love said.

Lifeguards and other staff at the public pools will also remind people to socially distance.

Knoxville’s outdoor public pools are opening Memorial Day weekend. Pool hours will shift to weekends-only through Labor Day only once Knox County Schools are back in session.

The city’s indoor pools are already open. Visit the City of Knoxville aquatic page for more information such as pricing, directions, rules and a detailed breakdown of pool hours.