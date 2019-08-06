Knoxville Primary: What you need to know about early voting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Early voting begins Wednesday for the City of Knoxville primary election.

Early voting ends on Aug. 22.

You can vote Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 20-22.

Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting locations are the main floor of the City-County Building, 1645 Downtown West Blvd.. (Unit 40), the Love Kitchen at 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., New Harvest Park at 4775 New Harvest Lane and Meridian Baptist Church at 6513 Chapman Highway.

The polling place at Meridian Baptist will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, 14, and 21.

The City-County Building location will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The City-County Building location won’t open until noon on Aug. 8, 15 and 22 because of order of protection hearings.

Election Day is Aug. 27.

