Knoxville Pro Soccer announces 3rd potential team name for consideration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three of the four potential names for Knoxville’s professional soccer team have now been released.

Knox Pro Soccer, the group bringing a United Soccer League franchise to the city, are releasing four possible names this week to gather more feedback from fans on the future identity of the team. On Thursday, “Knoxville Soccer Club“ became the latest potential moniker made available for consideration.

The first possible name, “Knoxville Rovers,” was released on Tuesday and takes inspiration from the city’s 700 miles of trail. Wednesday’s nominee, “Knoxville Ascent,” references the continuous upward path to growth and accomplishment as well as the region’s mountainous terrain.

Fans now have the opportunity to voice their thoughts on the potential name through the ‘Dub the Club’ initiative on the Knox Pro Soccer website.

“Knoxville Soccer Club. Tested, tried, and true. There’s a reason clubs have been using this naming structure since the sport began – it works! Instead of picking one aspect of Knoxville to focus on, this name allows us to celebrate all of Knoxville. There is enough history, depth, and character in Knoxville to keep us busy for generations. Oh, and our team plays soccer. Football happens in Neyland Stadium.” Knox Pro Soccer

Knox Pro Soccer previously sought input on inspiration for the team’s name, logo and colors through online surveys and a virtual fan forum in February.

The team will compete in USL League Two, a league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility, starting in 2022. The group aims to later join USL League One, a fully professional league which is considered the third tier of American soccer.

The soccer club’s website also outlines three pillars of its philosophy: Knoxville Proud, Civic Citizen and Everybody’s Teammate. Team officials have stated their goal is to support the city’s existing youth soccer culture while fostering regional pride and positive change in the local community.

“Youth soccer has such an incredible culture here in Knoxville, and we’ve been filling up our calendars with meetings just building relationships and our knowledge base and understanding of the rich history that’s here and the different communities that are involved and our focus is really contributing to that culture.” MARK MCCOMAS, KNOX PRO SOCCER

There are more than 80 teams in the USL League Two, including Tri-Cities FC in Johnson City. USL League One began in 2019 and currently features 12 teams including Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.