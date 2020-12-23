Knoxville public housing gets federal aid to help more people with disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Twenty-five additional Section 8 housing choice vouchers are now in the hands of Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, ready to go to people with disabilities who are seeking affordable housing.

The public housing authority for Knoxville and Knox County announced they had received the $148,842 renewable award on Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The federal program specifically assists disabled persons, ages 18-61, find housing in the private market.

The housing subsidy is paid to the landlord directly by KCDC on behalf of voucher recipients. The recipient then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program.

“These vouchers help an especially vulnerable population,” KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley said. “Our organization can help people navigate the process, and now 25 additional families will have access to affordable housing in areas across Knox County.”

KCDC received notification from HUD in November that the allocation had been approved.

Debbie Taylor-Allen, vice president of rental assistance, and the Section 8 housing staff at KCDC played a vital role in securing the vouchers.

“Debbie Taylor-Allen and the Section 8 staff do an outstanding job of identifying and pursuing these opportunities,” Bentley said. “These vouchers address specific needs in our community for affordable housing, and I commend them for their efforts. Since these vouchers are renewable on an annual basis, this is not a stop-gap solution but rather a long-term impact for low-income families.”

The 25 vouchers are in addtion to the 38 Section 8 housing choice vouchers KCDC received in December 2019. Both vouchers are renewable annually.

For more information about the Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program or Section 8 affordable housing in Knoxville and Knox County, visit www.kcdc.org or contact KCDC’s Section 8 Housing office at 865-403-1234.