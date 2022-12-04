KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville is currently ranked in the top 10 for markets with the highest flu activity with Tennessee accounting for 4 out of 10 this week, according to the Walgreens Flu Index.

GCI Heath sent an email about the updated listings for flu activity in the nation. Knoxville is currently at No. 2 in the “Top 10 Designated Market Areas” with El Paso, Texas being at No. 1. Here’s the following list:

El Paso, Texas Knoxville, Tenn. Monroe, La-El Dorado, Ark. Oklahoma, City, Okla. Columbus-Tupelo-West Point-Houston, Miss. Lafayette, La. Chattanooga, Tenn. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Tri-Cities, Tenn.-Va. Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee is No. 2 in the top 10 states with the highest flu activity. They are just below Mississippi on the market. Here’s the following list:

Mississippi Tennessee Wyoming Arkansas Oklahoma Texas Kentucky Lousiana New Mexico North Carolina

When the Walgreens Flu Index started in October 2022, Tennessee was ranked at No. 6 and Louisiana was at No. 1.

To see the flu activity on the Walgreens map, click here.

To help communities track flu activity in their area and serve as a reminder to continue to take preventative measures, Walgreens launched the Walgreens Flu Index for the 2022-2023 season. The Walgreens Flu Index updates weekly each Tuesday.