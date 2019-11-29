Knoxville Regal Celebration of Lights kicks off Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Now that Thanksgiving is over, the city of Knoxville will officially usher in the Christmas season on Friday.

The Regal Celebration of Lights in Krutch Park kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday with live music. Children can have their pictures with Santa and don’t miss the lighting of the 42-foot tall Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

There will also be fireworks and activities for the kids like face painting and train rides.

WATE anchors Tearsa Smith and Bo Williams will be emceeing the event.

