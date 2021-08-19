Knoxville regional hospitals report most COVID-19 inpatients since early January

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as area hospitals continue to treat the most COVID-positive inpatients since January.

Three new COVID-19 deaths among county residents were reported on Thursday, following the report of 7 deaths on Tuesday. The 18 deaths reported during the month of August have surpassed the total number reported in June and July combined. The active case count as of Aug. 19 is 2508.

A total of 674 Knox County residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

As of Aug. 18, Knoxville’s 19 regional hospitals reported 439 COVID-19 positive inpatients with 127 receiving intensive care and 69 on ventilators. It’s the most COVID-19 inpatients reported at one time since Jan. 21, with ICU and ventilator cases also reaching highs not seen since mid-January.

Positive inpatient cases in the Knoxville region peaked on Jan. 7 at 671.

As of Thursday, 308 of 317 ICU beds in the East Region were filled. Just over 80 percent of all hospital beds in the region are currently in use.

The state has reported more new COVID-19 hospitalizations in August than any full month of the pandemic.