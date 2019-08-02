Knoxville rep Bill Dunn takes over as interim House Speaker

Representative Bill Dunn (R-Knoxville) will begin his interim role as Speaker Pro Tem Friday following the resignation of House Speaker Glen Casada.

Dunn will begin carrying out the duties of the House Speaker, including calling the August 23rd Extraordinary Session to order and presiding over the election of the next Speaker.

Tennessee House Republican lawmakers have nominated Rep. Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) to replace the current speaker who is slated to resign over mounting scandals.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for the House of Representatives,” said Speaker Pro Tem Dunn. “I am eager to move forward so that we can continue to serve our communities and make Tennessee the best state to raise a family, work, and retire.”

Republican Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) said, “I have always admired Bill Dunn’s commitment to public service, and I know he will provide a steady hand in the Speaker’s office. I look forward to working with him during this upcoming special session as we transition to new leadership under Speaker Select Cameron Sexton.”

Speaker Dunn has served in the General Assembly since 1994. He is currently the longest-serving House Republican member.