Knoxville requiring masks at city-owned facilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville has issued new mask requirements for city employees and visitors to any city-owned facilities. In accordance with recent CDC guidance, the city has amended its existing executive order to reflect the updated guidelines.

A spokesperson for Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said employees and visitors to any city-owned facilities will be required to wear a mask in most indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

The guidance applies to any shared spaces at city-owned facilities where people may be in close contact. It applies to city-owned buildings such as the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Auditorium, the Public Works Service Center, the Knoxville Station Transit Center or indoor facilities at city-owned parks.

Since May, The City of Knoxville has offered a $100 bonus to all city employees for becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

