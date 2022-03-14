KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dog found abandoned near a dumpster by Knoxville Police Department Animal Control officers is resting comfortably with pain the care of Young-Williams Animal Center. The pup captured the heart of many East Tennesseans after Young-Williams released a photo of her showing long, matted hair.

“Our hearts have been touched by the numerous calls, notes and messages from community members ready to help Bridget. We thank all of you for your caring support,” said the shelter in a release on Bridget.

The dog, now named Bridget, is currently in the care of the shelter’s veterinary team. Bridget has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. Several treatment options are being considered to give her the best chance for recovery. A veterinary oncologist is working with the team at Young-Williams to diagnose Bridget’s specific medical needs and create a treatment plan.

Because of her condition, Bridget will not be available for adoption at this time. However, if her condition allows, Bridget could be cared for by a foster family with experience caring for pets with advanced medical needs accounting to Young-Williams.

Police are also searching for information on how Bridget ended up being abandoned. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

If you have a tip, call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Young-Williams also wishes to encourage people who want to support stray pets with medical needs like Bridget to donate to their Animal Compassion Fund at young-williams.org/compassion-fund. This fund helps purchase medical equipment and treatment for pets that are not ready for adoption due to a medical condition or behavioral problem.