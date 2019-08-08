Knoxville restaurant named ‘Nicest Place in America’ raises minimum wage to $11

Yassin’s Falafel House continues to live up to its title of ‘Nicest Place in America’.

Yassin Terou, founder of the two Knoxville restaurants, says his employees deserve more than $7.25 an hour and will now will make a minimum of $11 an hour.

“As a business owner who shares every day with our employees. They share our success. They share our dream,” Terou said. “I thought we need to share more money with them and share our profits with them.”

If you’ve never been, there are two Knoxville locations for Yassin’s Falafel House. The first restaurant is located in downtown Knoxville on Walnut Street and a second Yassin’s was opened on North Peters Road in West Knoxville in 2017.

Terou and his family were forced to leave Syria in 2011 because of war, selling sandwiches outside a Knoxville mosque before eventually opening his first restaurant in 2014. His hard work, inclusive attitude and philanthropy led to recognition from Reader’s Digest and Good Morning America as ‘The Nicest Place in America’.

Terou and his restaurants have maintained a strong philanthropic presence in the community. He’s previously held fundraisers to benefit ‘Bridge Refugee Services’ and offered free food to those fleeing North Carolina due to Hurricane Florence.

Terou also says employees who work hard will make at least $12 an hour and will also receive surprise bonuses and gifts.