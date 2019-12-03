Knoxville rideshare driver decks out vehicle in Christmas cheer once again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local man decking out his car for the holidays once again.

David Weech stopped by the WATE studios Monday night to show off his newly-decorated vehicle.

He drives for both Uber and Lyft and he’s definitely in the holiday spirit.

It’s hard to miss. His car has Rudolph on the roof as well as those festive lights.

Not to mention he’s got it rigged so that everyone’s able to listen to holiday music.

“When I pick them up they always tell me wow we’ve never had this kind of experience,” Weech said.

This isn’t the first time he has decorated his vehicle.

He’s had decorations ranging from a 6-foot santa hat last year, to a pumpkin for Halloween and a beating heart made from LED lights for Valentine’s Day.