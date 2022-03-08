KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who served as both a teacher at a Knox County public school and a basketball coach at a local private school has died, school officials have announced.

A Knoxville private school has informed students and parents that a member of their boys’ basketball coaching staff has died.

Grace Christian Academy, a private, Christian K-12 school, announced the death of assistant basketball coach Eric Robertson.

According to the GCA staff directory, Robertson served as a varsity assistant coach and junior varsity coach. A Knox County Schools staff directory shows he was a teacher at Powell High School.

GCA Family,

It is with profound sadness and a very heavy heart that I share with you the news that GCA assistant basketball coach, Eric Robertson, has passed away this evening. Please be in prayer for Coach Robertson’s family during this difficult time. Dr. Tony Pointer, GCA Head of School

Robertson previously worked at Sacred Heart Cathedral School, a Knoxville middle school, as a Spanish teacher.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Eric Robertson, former SHCS Middle School Spanish teacher, passed away last night while playing basketball. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jerica, son, Luca, and the rest of his family during this difficult time. We will gather all of his former students (current middle school and fifth grade) at 2:10 to inform them of this devastating news and pray for his family. Our school counselor and priests will be available for students to talk to if needed. Additionally, we will be spending middle school mentoring time on Wednesday, March 9th, for fellowship, reflection, and community.

Please keep Eric’s family in your prayers.” SCHS Principal Joan Turbyville