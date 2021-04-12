Knoxville School Shooting: Lawmakers offer support in wake tragedy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — With heavy hearts, lawmakers across Tennessee are sending condolences to those effected by Monday’s school shooting in Knoxville.

Knoxville police said one person has been killed and a police officer injured. Another person has been detained for questioning.

Governor Bill Lee made a statement during a scheduled news conference about in-person learning not long after the shooting was reported.

He said, “I want to acknowledge a very difficulty and tragic situation we have happening across the state right now. Austin-East Magnet High School has apparently had a school shooting there.”

Meanwhile, Senator Marsha Blackburn acknowledged the shooting on Twitter. She wrote, ““I am heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. My office has been briefed on the situation and I am praying for the community, including the officer injured in the line of duty.”

Additionally, Senator Bill Hagerty also released a statement about the tragedy. “After hearing about the shooting, my heart goes out to Austin East Magnet High School in Knoxville. My staff and I continue to monitor the situation and will provide any assistance necessary. As parents Chrissy and I are praying for the students, families and injured officer,” he said.

TBI will be investigating the shooting.

